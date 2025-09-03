HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab Floods: Army To The Rescue!

Punjab Floods: Army To The Rescue!

By REDIFF NEWS
September 03, 2025

The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force launched extensive rescue operations across Punjab's Gurdaspur district and Himachal Pradesh's Mandi region as severe floods and landslides affected thousands of residents.

Indian Army steps in to rescue and provide relief to the flood-affected families of Gurdaspur district

IMAGE: Indian Army steps in to rescue and provide relief to flood-affected families in Gurdaspur district, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Indian Army steps in to rescue and provide relief to the flood-affected families of Gurdaspur district

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Indian Army steps in to rescue and provide relief to the flood-affected families of Gurdaspur district

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Indian Army steps in to rescue and provide relief to the flood-affected families of Gurdaspur district

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Search and rescue operations are underway by the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, as a landslide hit Sundernagar, in Mandi

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations in Sundernagar in Mandi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Search and rescue operations are underway by the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, as a landslide hit Sundernagar, in Mandi

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Search and rescue operations are underway by the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, as a landslide hit Sundernagar, in Mandi

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Search and rescue operations are underway by the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, as a landslide hit Sundernagar, in Mandi

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
