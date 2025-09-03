Punjab Floods: Army To The Rescue!

The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force launched extensive rescue operations across Punjab's Gurdaspur district and Himachal Pradesh's Mandi region as severe floods and landslides affected thousands of residents.

IMAGE: Indian Army steps in to rescue and provide relief to flood-affected families in Gurdaspur district, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations in Sundernagar in Mandi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

