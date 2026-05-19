Illegal Arms Factory Busted In Bihar, Five Arrested

An illegal arms manufacturing unit has been busted in Bihar's Purna district, leading to the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of weapons and manufacturing equipment.

Key Points An illegal arms manufacturing unit was discovered in Purna district, Bihar, operating secretly beneath a paper plate factory.

Five individuals have been arrested, including the owners of the building and alleged weapon manufacturers from Munger.

Authorities seized semi-finished pistols, pistol components, and machinery used for producing improvised firearms.

The underground chamber was designed to conceal the illegal operation and minimise noise during weapon production.

The alleged mastermind behind the illegal arms operation was identified and arrested in Munger following the initial bust.

Five people were arrested as an illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in Bihar's Purna district, police said on Tuesday.

The "mini gun factory", operating in an underground chamber beneath a paper plate manufacturing unit at Haripur village in the Damdaha police station area, was busted in a joint operation by Kolkata Police STF and the Bihar STF on Sunday evening, they said.

Underground Chamber Concealed Illegal Arms Production

The specially designed underground chamber was used to hide the operation and suppress the noise generated during weapon manufacturing, they added.

Those arrested were identified as brothers Mithu Kumar (28) and Gabbar Rai (36), who were the owners of the building, and Md Anawar Khan (48) and Md Aftab Alam alias Ladan (35) of Munger, police said.

Seizure of Weapons and Arrest of Mastermind

During searches, five semi-finished pistols, five pistol bodies, four pistol butts, and several machines allegedly used in manufacturing improvised firearms were seized, they said.

A large quantity of raw materials and tools was also seized, they said.

Subsequent investigation led the investigators to Suraj Kumar (35), who was identified as the alleged mastermind behind the operation. He was later arrested from Munger, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the BNS, according to a statement issued by Kolkata Police STF.