IIT-Guwahati students launch indefinite stir against 'steep fee hike'

The research scholars and post-graduate students of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati have resorted to an indefinite sit-in protest, which continued for the second day on Wednesday, against a "steep hike" in their fee structure.

IMAGE: A view of the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

The institute management, on the other hand, claimed that the fees were hiked after seven years and only a "small group" is protesting against the decision to revise the payments.

"Our protest continued today as well and it will continue until the fee hike is rolled back. Although the negotiation with the management took place last week, no solution was found," a protesting student told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

He said that research scholars and M Tech students have joined the indefinite sit-in protest on the campus.

"We had an open house discussion with the management, including the director, on July 17. Though they had promised to find a solution, they have not and have raised the fees. Yesterday was the last day of registration and the students were opposed to paying the new fees," the agitating research scholar said.

Meanwhile, IIT-Guwahati issued a statement and claimed that it has revised the fee after seven years, and the increase for continuing students is Rs 8,900 per semester.

After the fee increase was announced last month, a group of PG and PhD students requested an open-house meeting seeking clarification on the increased components of the fee, it added.

"IIT Guwahati values open dialogue with the student community. The administration had a four-hour open discussion on July 17, 2025 and provided detailed clarifications on the increased components of the fee," the release said.

The students were also informed that the institute has made provisions for loans through the Students' Welfare Fund to support the needy ones, it added.

"At the conclusion of the meeting, having the clarifications in hand, the student body was asked to submit their representation if they had any further concerns. No submission has been received so far.

"However, suddenly, on July 22, 2025, a small group of students gathered in front of the administrative building and started protesting without any prior notice and without submitting any representation of their concerns," IIT Guwahati said.

While a small group of students is protesting, the majority of the 8,400-strong student body is not participating in the protest and these agitators have bypassed the elected student body, it added.

Quoting the elected student body, the institute's statement said, "Despite the ongoing dialogue within the elected student body to put up a proposal for consideration of fee revision, this small group of protesting students disobeyed the student representatives, jeopardising their efforts at reconciliation."

"The elected student body is not part of this protest and is also working through the proper channel for an amicable solution to the increased components of the fee," it added.

IIT-Guwahati stressed that the fee structure was revised upwards to support enhanced student welfare and various activities, including increased allocations for hostel-level events, cultural and sports festivals, and Gymkhana-led initiatives beyond just Inter-IIT participation.