HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IIM-Calcutta rape case: Accused used sleeping pills to spike cold drinks

IIM-Calcutta rape case: Accused used sleeping pills to spike cold drinks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 14, 2025 11:54 IST

x

The accused in the alleged rape case at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta campus has admitted to purchasing sleeping pills from a nearby pharmacy, which he had mixed with cold drinks and drinking water offered to the woman before committing the crime, a senior police officer said on Monday.

IMAGE: Accused in the rape case of an Indian Institute of Management woman student, being produced at Alipore court, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police, however, have found several discrepancies in the statements of the accused student of the IIM-Calcutta, he said.

"The accused had admitted to having bought sleeping pills and spiked the cold drinks and drinking water which he had offered the woman when she was there. But he could not clarify what the real intention was behind doing all these to a woman who went to him for counselling. He is not answering this question," the officer said.

 

Circumstantial evidence led to the discovery that the survivor, after consuming the cold drink, went to a room in the boys' hostel where the alleged crime took place, he said.

"The accused after committing the crime, rang up one of his friends and narrated the entire crime. During the conversation, he was loitering in the verandah in front of the room where the crime took place," the officer said.

Talking about the rape survivor, the officer said, there was confusion about whether she was truly a psychologist or not.

"She could not place any documents supporting her qualifications as a psychologist. She has not disclosed which institution she attended. We are yet to get information about her chamber and any prescription having her name and other details," he said.

Talking about the "contradictory" statement of the father of the victim, police said they were also trying to find out whether the family was "under pressure" to change the statement or not.

They were also investigating whether there was any financial transaction behind this change of statement of the victim's family, he said.

Police have constituted a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a woman by a student at the IIM-Calcutta hostel.

The team is led by an assistant commissioner from the South West Division, they said.

The alleged incident took place in a boys' hostel of IIM-Calcutta on Friday, and the accused student was arrested the next day based on an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur Police Station.

A court has remanded the student to police custody till July 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Woman claims rape at IIM-Calcutta campus, father says...
Woman claims rape at IIM-Calcutta campus, father says...
SIT formed to probe IIM-Calcutta 'rape', NCW steps in
SIT formed to probe IIM-Calcutta 'rape', NCW steps in
Student Loved Her, Claims Accused Teacher
Student Loved Her, Claims Accused Teacher
Kolkata law college rape: State submits progress report
Kolkata law college rape: State submits progress report
Odisha student sets herself ablaze over sexual harassment
Odisha student sets herself ablaze over sexual harassment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Is Just 7.8mm Slim

webstory image 2

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World

webstory image 3

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

VIDEOS

Ujjwal Nikam recalls heart-warming convo with PM Modi2:01

Ujjwal Nikam recalls heart-warming convo with PM Modi

Massive fire erupts on goods train carrying diesel in Tamil Nadu1:49

Massive fire erupts on goods train carrying diesel in...

Devotees throng at Kashi Vishwanath temple on first Monday of Sawan1:19

Devotees throng at Kashi Vishwanath temple on first...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD