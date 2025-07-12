HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman allegedly raped inside IIM Calcutta boys' hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 12, 2025 12:46 IST

A woman studying at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta was allegedly raped by a student inside a hostel of the business school, police said on Saturday.

Photograph: Courtesy IIM-Calcutta on Facebook

The accused has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur Police Station, they said.

The alleged incident inside the boys' hostel of IIM-Calcutta took place on Friday, a police officer said.

 

"The woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session. She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," he said.

She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the officer said.

"The accused student was detained last night before being formally arrested," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

The development comes almost a fortnight after a student was allegedly gangraped inside a law college in Kolkata.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
