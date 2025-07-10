Kolkata law college gang rape: State submits progress report

The West Bengal government on Thursday submitted a progress report before the Calcutta high court on the investigation by the Kolkata Police into the alleged gang rape of a student in a law college in Kolkata.

IMAGE: law student was allegedly raped by three men in South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. Photograph: ANI on X

The court also looked into the case diary of the police in the alleged gang rape of a student by an alumnus and two seniors on South Calcutta Law College campus.

The progress report on the investigation was submitted in a sealed envelope.

A division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen directed the state government to submit a report on further progress in the investigation into the case after four weeks.

The matter will come up for hearing again on July 17, the court directed.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, while directing that a copy of the report be given to the lawyer of the family of the student, instructed them not to divulge the content of the report to anyone.

The bench had on July 3 directed the state government to file a report on the progress of the investigation into the South Calcutta Law College gang rape case in the form of an affidavit.

It had also directed the state to produce the case diary of the investigation before it.

Three PILs were filed in connection with the alleged gang rape of the student on the law college campus.

The division bench had also asked the state to answer some questions raised by one of the petitioners in connection with the "appalling incident" involving the female law student.

The court had also directed the state to reply to these questions in the form of a report on the next date of hearing.

The state was asked to answer how a former student was permitted entry into the college premises after official hours in violation of access control protocols and how staff members were present on campus long past college hours without any official purpose or administrative supervision.

The government was also asked to state what monitoring or security measures were in place to prevent or detect unauthorised access to the college building.

The petitioner also questioned why the college administration and the local police did not take preventive action, despite having been allegedly informed of threats to the victim.

Another petitioner prayed for direction to the CBI to hold a 'preliminary enquiry' into the incidents as complained of by the alleged gang rape victim and file an interim report before the court.

Claiming that main accused Manojit Mishra has proximity with the ruling political party in the state, the petitioner prayed in the public interest litigation (PIL) that the investigation into the alleged gang rape case be transferred to the CBI from the Kolkata Police for an impartial probe.

The other petitioners are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal.

The survivor has alleged that she was gang raped inside the South Kolkata Law College on June 25.

Following the student's complaint, the police have arrested prime accused alumnus Manojit Mishra, along with students Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. A guard of the college was also apprehended later.

All the four accused are in judicial custody at present.