News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » If one person...: Supriya Sule says no split in Pawar family

If one person...: Supriya Sule says no split in Pawar family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 07, 2024 08:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule has said if one member of a large family takes a different stand, it does not mean there is a split within the family.

Photograph: Supriya Sule on Facebook

She also noted that BJP leaders these days do not talk about alleged corruption of her party.

Sule, however, did not name Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle and Sule's father Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

 

"Our family has around 120 to 125 members, including small kids, and in such a big family, if one person puts forth a different opinion, it does not signify a split," Sule told reporters in Pune on Wednesday.

"Our family is united and it will remain united forever," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said.

Asked about Union minister Amit Shah's statement that Sharad Pawar wanted to make her chief minister, Sule said she was thankful to Shah for "freeing the NCP of corruption".

"Whenever he used to come to Maharashtra, he used to refer to the NCP as 'naturally corrupt party', but now no big leaders from the BJP talk about corruption. Whatever allegations he had made, no one talks about it, and that is why, I am very thankful to the BJP and Shah," she said.

"There is dynasty politics in his own party," Sule claimed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will it be Ajit's wife vs Supriya Sule in Baramati?
Will it be Ajit's wife vs Supriya Sule in Baramati?
'His position equivalent to...': Supriya Sule on Ajit
'His position equivalent to...': Supriya Sule on Ajit
'Ajit has choked Pawar politically'
'Ajit has choked Pawar politically'
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
'Market has factored in BJP's victory'
'Market has factored in BJP's victory'
BJP to ally with Naveen Patnaik's BJD in Odisha?
BJP to ally with Naveen Patnaik's BJD in Odisha?
Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400
Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Supriya Sule reacts on face-off with Ajit Pawar's wife

Supriya Sule reacts on face-off with Ajit Pawar's wife

'Supriya Sule main reason for Ajit Pawar's rebellion'

'Supriya Sule main reason for Ajit Pawar's rebellion'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances