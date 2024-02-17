Will it be Ajit Pawar's wife vs Supriya Sule in Baramati?

Publicity campaign vehicles in Baramati showcased pictures of Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra, even as speculation continued on her being the candidate of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) for the constituency in the Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: A campaign vehicle carrying banner with photograph of Sunetra Pawar with the NCP symbol in Baramati, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

This constituency which was represented repeatedly by Sharad Pawar is currently represented by his daughter Supriya Sule.

The campaign vehicle carried a banner with photographs of Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar with the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party.

The slogan on the banner read 'One aim, all-round development' with no details of candidature or constituency.

The Baramati Lok Sabha segment has traditionally been a bastion of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule.

Supriya Sule was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006, followed by three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014 and 2019 as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the speculations of Sunetra Pawar's candidature against her, Sule said, "It is a democracy, so everybody has the right to contest."

While Sharad Pawar said that everybody has the right to present their side.

"In a democracy, everyone has the right to stand in elections. If someone is exercising that right, then there is no reason to complain about it. We should put our position before the people. People know what we have done in the last 55-60 years," senior Pawar said.

"If someone is running for Lok Sabha, then this it is their right. They have the right to present their side. We accept this," he added.

Ajit Pawar on Friday said, "Since the formation of Maharashtra state and the commencement of elections till date, it has never happened in Baramati that the deposit of opposition candidate was not forfeited. And I am proud of it."

He further urged the people to show their love and said, "People will come to you and ask for your votes on emotional issues but it is up to you to decide whether you will vote on emotional grounds or to continue development work and for the welfare of your future generations."

Sunetra Pawar is a social worker by profession and hails from a political family. Her brother is senior politician and former minister, Padamsinh Patil.

Reacting to the possibility of Sunetra Pawar contesting from Baramati Supriya Sule said that in a democracy everyone has a right to contest elections.

"It's a democracy, everyone here has the right to contest elections and hence it's a fair thing to say. But, it's very unfortunate and painful that the temple of democracy is the parliament and yesterday the way parliamentary procedures were mocked, it was very painful for committed and dedicated people like us... Because we look up to Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Sushma Swaraj...who made many big differences by debating things in the parliament... I am surprised and disappointed that someone as senior leader as Ajit Pawar is to say something like that" Sule said.

Sunetra Pawar is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO founded in 2010 and serves as a trustee for the indigenous and well-known educational institution Vidya Prathishthan.

She has been a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011.