'His position equivalent to...': Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar

Amid Opposition's allegation that the Nationalist Congress Party was indulging in dynastic politics, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who was appointed the party's working president a day ago, on Sunday said she was proud of being the daughter of Sharad Pawar, and maintained that the party believed in democracy.

IMAGE: NCP MP Supriya Sule said she received the Sansad Ratna award not because she the daughter of Sharad Pawar, but due to her work in Parliament. Photograph: @supriya_sule/Twitter

Sule dismissed as "gossip" the reports of her cousin and senior party leader Ajit Pawar being upset with her elevation in the party.

Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party, marking a generational shift in the organisation and virtually sidelining nephew Ajit Pawar, who is known to display rebellious streaks. Pawar made the announcement on the 24th anniversary of the foundation of the party.

Sule, who was in Pune on Sunday, was asked about the allegation that her party was indulging in dynastic politics.

Replying to it, she said, "Yes, there is dynastic politics and I am extremely proud that I am a daughter of Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar. I received the Sansad Ratna award not because I am the daughter of Sharad Pawar, but because of the work I am doing in Parliament."

Those who point their finger at me, they should understand that the rest of the fingers are pointing back at them. Therefore, let some people talk about such things, she added.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also accused the NCP of promoting dynastic politics. Speaking in Srinagar, he said, "I will only say that like in the Shiv Sena, Uddhav ji became the CM himself, and made his son a minister, the same is happening in the NCP as well."

Thanking the NCP workers and leaders for showing faith in her, Sule said, "After the appointment (as the working president), I will now report to Prafulbhai (Patel) and Sharad Pawar. Rather, NCP is a party where we believe in democracy, it's not like a corporate office."

When asked about Ajit Pawar being upset, Sule said, "This is all gossip. Dada (Ajit Pawar) is Leader of Opposition in the state (Assembly). His position is equivalent to that of the chief minister. BJP is trying to target Ajit Pawar...sometimes they target me."

Ajit Pawar was seen as an heir-apparent in the NCP, but his dalliances with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including an early morning swearing-in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2019, had not been received well by the party.

On the recent train tragedy in Odisha, Sule said, "The report given by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is worrisome. Is there a need to run so many Vande Bharat express trains in the country? We are not complaining about Vande Bharat, but the central government's ignorance is the reason behind this accident."

She blamed the state home ministry for the recent violence in Kolhapur city of the state, where tension prevailed following stone-pelting during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as social media "status" by a few locals.

"I think it is the failure of the home ministry. If such untoward incidents are happening, what is the government doing? Who is responsible for this situation in the state?" she asked.