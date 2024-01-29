News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'If Nitish is palturam, Modi-Shah are no different'

'If Nitish is palturam, Modi-Shah are no different'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 29, 2024 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar's newly-formed alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party would unravel before the 2025 assembly polls in Bihar, political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor claimed on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kishore said that BJP will have a tough time explaining to its voters why it backed Kumar, despite having said that its doors were closed for him. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kishor also claimed that the BJP could end up paying a "huge price" for realigning with Kumar, after declaring that its doors were shut for the leader by whom it was ditched less than 18 months ago.

"Nitish Kumar's volte-face is no surprise. I had been saying that he would not remain with the Mahagathbandhan ever since he had joined the combine," Kishor told reporters in Begusarai district of the state which he was touring as part of his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign.

"But today's development proves that if Nitish is palturam (weathercock), Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are no different. The BJP seems to have made a calculation in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. But it will pay a huge price in the assembly polls due next year," he said.

 

Kishore, who has worked closely in his professional capacity for both Modi and the JD-U supremo, said that the BJP will have a tough time explaining to its voters why it backed Kumar, despite having said that its doors were closed for him.

"I make another prediction and you can catch me if I am proven wrong. The alliance that has been formed will not last till the assembly polls. In fact, it may come apart within a few months of the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

He alleged, "The BJP is doing now what the Congress had done during RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's time. Both national parties have aligned with hugely unpopular regional leaders for small gains at the central level."

Kishor claimed that the 'Jan Suraaj' campaign is committed to putting an end to this "revolving door politics".

Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nitish: Longest-serving Bihar CM sans JD-U majority
Nitish: Longest-serving Bihar CM sans JD-U majority
What a fall for you to lie: Kishor hits back at Nitish
What a fall for you to lie: Kishor hits back at Nitish
Chameleon, betrayal...: Cong lets fly at Nitish
Chameleon, betrayal...: Cong lets fly at Nitish
How To Claim HRA
How To Claim HRA
Wowalicios Jennifer!
Wowalicios Jennifer!
'Ram Mandir has rattled Opposition'
'Ram Mandir has rattled Opposition'
What Went Wrong For India?
What Went Wrong For India?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'All that matters to Nitish is his self interest'

'All that matters to Nitish is his self interest'

Age catching up with Nitish, says Prashant Kishor

Age catching up with Nitish, says Prashant Kishor

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances