News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chameleon, betrayal...: Congress lets fly at Nitish Kumar

Chameleon, betrayal...: Congress lets fly at Nitish Kumar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 28, 2024 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Sunday compared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to a "chameleon", and said the people of the state will never forgive him for his "betrayal".

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaking reports on Nitish Kumar's resignation, January 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The party was reacting to Kumar's decision to resign as Bihar chief minister and leaving the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state and also dealing a body blow to the opposition bloc INDIA.

 

Lashing out at Kumar, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it is clear that a "political drama" is being created in order to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said it is clear that the prime minister and the BJP are "scared" of the Yatra being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi, which is set to enter Bihar soon.

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress leader said the people of Bihar will not forgive the "expert of this betrayal" and those who made them dance on their tunes.

"It is quite clear that the prime minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it," the Congress leader said.

Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning. The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

A new government with the support of the BJP is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Nitish Returning To NDA?
Is Nitish Returning To NDA?
5 states key, INDIA for LS elections: Cong to Nitish
5 states key, INDIA for LS elections: Cong to Nitish
'More interested in state polls': Nitish chides Cong
'More interested in state polls': Nitish chides Cong
Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Aus
Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Aus
Nitish quits as Bihar CM, may return with BJP support
Nitish quits as Bihar CM, may return with BJP support
371 Films And Shows To Watch!
371 Films And Shows To Watch!
PIX: Pope misses double ton; Eng set India 231 for win
PIX: Pope misses double ton; Eng set India 231 for win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Congress Backs Nitish As INDIA Convenor

Congress Backs Nitish As INDIA Convenor

Cong hopes to keep INDIA united despite JD-U snub

Cong hopes to keep INDIA united despite JD-U snub

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances