Rediff.com  » News » Nitish back as CM for 9th time, once again with BJP support

Nitish back as CM for 9th time, once again with BJP support

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 28, 2024 18:29 IST
Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time.

IMAGE: JD-U chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 9th time after he along with his party joined the BJP-led NDA during the swearing-in ceremony, in Patna, January 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

 

Along with Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the new government.

JD-U members Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Yadav and Shrawan Kumar also took oath in addition to former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha's Santosh Kumar Suman and independent legislator Sumit Singh.

Other members of the council of ministers will be decided in a day or two, sources said.

Kumar had earlier in the day resigned as the chief minister, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

BJP national president J P Nadda and other senior party leaders were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Kumar's former 'Mahagathbandhan' ally Rashtriya Janata Dal boycotted the event, while another former ally Congress remained absent.

The JD-U supremo first took oath as the state's chief minister back in 2000, but his government fell within a week.

In May 2014, he stepped down but returned eight months later, elbowing out his then protege Jitan Ram Manjhi, as CM in November 2015, when the coalition of the JD(U), RJD and Congress won the assembly elections.

In 2017, he resigned, only to form a new government with the BJP. He returned as the CM again after the 2020 assembly polls, which the NDA won, but the JD(U) performed poorly.

The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 members.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
