Rediff.com  » News » If a party with 25 MLAs...: Priyanka slams BJP on HP crisis

If a party with 25 MLAs...: Priyanka slams BJP on HP crisis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 28, 2024 19:10 IST
Amid a political crisis in the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to "crush" people's mandate by misusing money power and probe agencies.

In a democracy, the general public has the right to choose a government of their choice, she said.

"The people of Himachal used this right and formed the Congress government with a clear majority. But the BJP wants to crush this right of the people of Himachal by misusing the money power, power of agencies and its power of the Centre," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

She said the way the BJP is using government's security and other machinery for this purpose is unprecedented in the history of the country.

 

If a party with 25 MLAs is challenging the majority of 43 MLAs, then it clearly means that it is dependent on horse-trading of representatives, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"This attitude of theirs (the BJP) is unethical and unconstitutional. The people of Himachal and the country are watching everything. The BJP, which did not stand with the people of the state during the natural disaster, now wants to push the state into political disaster," she said.

The Congress on Wednesday said the BJP cannot take away the mandate of the people of Himachal Pradesh through its 'Operation Lotus' and it will not hesitate to take tough steps in the party's interest.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday after a crisis gripped the party's government in Himachal Pradesh, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has despatched three observers -- Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar -- to Shimla and has spoken to them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
