Himachal assembly speaker expels 15 BJP MLAs amid crisis

Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday suspended 15 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and adjourned the House till 12 pm.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks in the state assembly in Shimla. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP MLAs were suspended for "misbehaving" with marshalls outside Pathania's office on Tuesday and creating disorder in the House.

Apart from Thakur, the suspended MLAs are Vipin Parmar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Deep Raj, Surinder Shouri, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dilip Thakur, Randhir Sharma, Lokender Kumar, and Ranvir Singh.

"We are apprehensive that Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania might suspend the BJP MLAs so that the budget can be passed in the Vidhan Sabha," Thakur told reporters earlier in the morning.

He said the Rajya Sabha election had made it clear that the Congress government was in minority and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The move comes a day after the BJP on Tuesday won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi due to cross-voting by MLAs of the state's ruling Congress party.