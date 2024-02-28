Cong govt in HP in crisis as BJP MLAs meet guv

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative Party led by Jairam Thakur on Wednesday met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

IMAGE: BJP Legislative Party led by Jairam Thakur meets Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Photograph: @jairamthakurbjp/X

The meeting comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania did not allow division of votes in cut motions pertaining to the health department and "we have come here to appraise the governor of the situation", Thakur told reporters before meeting the governor.

He alleged that the marshals misbehaved with and manhandled BJP members when they were going towards the chamber of the speaker to register their protest.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the six MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

Sources said former Haryana chief minister Hooda and Karnataka deputy chief minister Shivakumar would reach Shimla early Wednesday to take stock of the situation as the Congress government in the state faces an existential crisis.

The six MLAs had left Shimla for Haryana on Tuesday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha polls. They are learnt to be in touch with the BJP, amid signs of a crisis engulfing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

In a stunning upset for the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi and apparently setting the stage for a no-trust motion in the assembly.

The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots, officials said.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 legislators. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Following the result, sources in the opposition party had said members of the BJP Legislature Party led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Thakur, would meet the governor and demand a floor test, claiming that the Congress government has lost majority in the House.