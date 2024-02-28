News
Rediff.com  » News » Cong's HP crisis deepens as Virbhadra Singh's minister son quits

Cong's HP crisis deepens as Virbhadra Singh's minister son quits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 28, 2024 11:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday announced he would be resigning from the post.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's cabinet. Photograph: ANI

The announcement from the Congress lawmaker brought fore cracks in the party, which on Tuesday lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party and is apparently scrambling to keep its members together to prevent the fall of its government.

The election was spoilt for the Congress due to cross-voting by some of its members.

 

Vikramaditya Singh is son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and is an MLA from Shimla Rural.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
