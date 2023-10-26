IDF shares footage of troops killing Hamas terrorists

In retaliation to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is striking down the Hamas terrorists to secure Israeli civilians in the Kibbutz Be'eri near the Southern Israel Border.

IMAGE: Screengrab from the video shared by the Israel Defence Forces. Photograph: Courtesy @IDF on X

In a video footage shared by IDF, soldiers were seen chasing Hamas terrorists and neutralising them.

IDF shared a video on X, saying, 'Watch this never-before-seen footage of combat soldiers from the IDF's Shaldag Unit operating to neutralise terrorists and rescue the civilians of Kibbutz Be'eri.'

It added, 'In the footage, you can see the IDF soldiers firing at the terrorists' vehicle, killing the driver who then lost control of the vehicle. The unit's soldiers then killed the other terrorists in the cell who tried to escape. At the same time of the counterterrorism activities, you can see IDF special forces rescuing the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri.'

Meanwhile, the IDF is preparing for the ground offensive in Gaza under which the Israeli tanks and infantry targeted numerous terrorist cells and destroyed Hamas launch posts in Gaza.

Taking to X, IDF said, 'In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza. IDF tanks and infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory.'