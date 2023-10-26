News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Israeli tanks carry out 'preparatory' raid in Gaza

Israeli tanks carry out 'preparatory' raid in Gaza

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 26, 2023 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Israel Defence Forces (IDF), under the command of the Givati (infantry) Brigade overnight carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the territory of the northern Gaza Strip.

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles drive near the border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

The IDF said this was part of the preparation of the area for the next stage of combat.

As part of the activity, said the IDF, the forces located and attacked many terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructures, anti-tank missile launching positions and carried out work to prepare the area for future operations.

 

The IDF forces left the area at the end of the mission.

Reiterating his words, 'Israel is in a battle for its existence', Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his goal against the Hamas war is 'saving the nation' and promises that a ground incursion to destroy Hamas in Gaza will start soon, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday.

He says Israel is getting ready for a ground operation, but will not share when or how. He says he will not share the range of considerations involved.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Hard to see how Hamas can be defeated'
'Hard to see how Hamas can be defeated'
'Hamas would have not existed if...'
'Hamas would have not existed if...'
'She called to say goodbye'
'She called to say goodbye'
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'How come the world is angry with Israel?'

'How come the world is angry with Israel?'

'A lot of Israeli soldiers will lose their lives'

'A lot of Israeli soldiers will lose their lives'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances