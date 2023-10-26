Israeli tanks carry out 'preparatory' raid in Gaza

Israel Defence Forces (IDF), under the command of the Givati (infantry) Brigade overnight carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the territory of the northern Gaza Strip.

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles drive near the border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

The IDF said this was part of the preparation of the area for the next stage of combat.

As part of the activity, said the IDF, the forces located and attacked many terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructures, anti-tank missile launching positions and carried out work to prepare the area for future operations.

The IDF forces left the area at the end of the mission.

Reiterating his words, 'Israel is in a battle for its existence', Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his goal against the Hamas war is 'saving the nation' and promises that a ground incursion to destroy Hamas in Gaza will start soon, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday.

He says Israel is getting ready for a ground operation, but will not share when or how. He says he will not share the range of considerations involved.