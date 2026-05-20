Why Is ED Investigating Illegal Sand Mining In West Bengal?

The Enforcement Directorate is questioning an IAS officer in connection with alleged illegal sand mining in West Bengal, raising concerns about financial irregularities and administrative lapses.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IAS officer Ansar Shaikh questioned by ED in connection with illegal sand mining in West Bengal.

The investigation involves suspected financial irregularities linked to transactions worth crores of rupees.

Illegal sand extraction allegedly occurred in Jhargram when Shaikh was posted as additional district magistrate.

Investigators are scrutinising official records to ascertain approvals and possible administrative negligence.

The ED had previously questioned former Jhargram district magistrate Sunil Agarwal and arrested Arun Saraf in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned IAS officer Ansar Shaikh in connection with its probe into alleged illegal sand mining and trafficking from riverbeds in West Bengal's Jhargram district and adjoining areas, officials said.

Financial Irregularities in Sand Mining Probe

The investigation also involves suspected financial irregularities linked to transactions worth several crores of rupees, they said.

Shaikh, a 2016-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, appeared before ED officials at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake in the morning in response to the agency's second summons, they said.

He was being questioned till the filing of this report.

Allegations Against IAS Officer Ansar Shaikh

Large-scale illegal extraction of sand allegedly took place in Jhargram during the period when Shaikh was posted there as additional district magistrate (ADM).

Currently posted as an ADM in Malda district, Shaikh had drawn national attention after becoming one of the country's youngest IAS officers by clearing the UPSC civil services examination at 21 on his first attempt.

The alleged illegal mining activities are said to have taken place along the Subarnarekha, Kangsabati and Dulung rivers.

Environmental Impact and Revenue Loss

The issue has long been raised by the opponents of the then TMC government, who alleged that rampant illegal sand extraction caused environmental damage and substantial revenue loss to the state exchequer.

Investigators suspect that a section of officials turned a blind eye to illegal extraction of sand from riverbeds without valid licences or in violation of mining norms.

"Illegal lifting and smuggling of sand from riverbeds continued unabated during that period. We are examining the administrative role and possible lapses," an ED official told PTI.

The agency is also scrutinising official records related to the period under investigation.

"Sheikh is being questioned to ascertain the chain of approvals, monitoring mechanisms, and whether there was any administrative negligence or complicity," another ED official said.

Previous Actions in the Sand Mining Case

Earlier, the ED had questioned former Jhargram district magistrate Sunil Agarwal in connection with the case, officials said.

The agency had also arrested Arun Saraf, promoter of GD Mining Private Limited, in November last year on charges related to the alleged theft and illegal sale of sand and its transportation using forged e-challans, they said.