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Enforcement Directorate Seeks Details of Police Officers in West Bengal Coal Smuggling Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 21:52 IST

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating potential links between police officers and a coal smuggling ring in West Bengal, seeking details of officers in charge of key police stations to uncover the financial trail.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating potential police involvement in a West Bengal coal smuggling case.
  • The ED has requested details of officers in charge of several police stations under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate.
  • The investigation focuses on tracing the money trail and identifying individuals involved in the alleged illegal coal trade.
  • Former police officer Manoranjan Mondal is under scrutiny for alleged links to coal mafia operatives and suspicious bank transactions.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of officers in charge (OCs) of at least 10 police stations under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate as part of its probe into the alleged coal smuggling case in West Bengal, an official said on Friday.

The ED has written to the Police Commissionerate seeking names, designations and tenure details of officers currently posted, as well as those previously in charge, at police stations in Kulti, Raniganj and Durgapur, he said.

 

"We have sought comprehensive details of officers posted in these police stations as part of the ongoing probe. The objective is to examine any possible links with the alleged illegal coal trade," a senior ED officer said.

Focus on Former Police Officer

The move comes as the central agency expands its investigation following allegations against former Budbud police station officer-in-charge (OC) Manoranjan Mondal, who has been declared absconding after he failed to appear before ED despite multiple summons, he said.

Investigators suspect that, acting on Mondal's instructions, coal mafia operatives deposited money into a bank account, forming a key part of the financial trail under scrutiny. Mondal was issued four notices in connection with the transactions, but he did not comply, officials said.

"The investigation is focused on tracing the money trail and identifying all those involved. Necessary legal action will be taken based on evidence," he added.

The ED had earlier conducted a raid at Mondal's residence in Durgapur on March 11, 2026, but found the premises locked. A notice was subsequently pasted, directing him to appear before the agency.

Officials said the probe is ongoing, with more police personnel now under the scanner as the agency deepens its investigation into the alleged coal smuggling network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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