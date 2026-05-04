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Ex-Student Robs IAS Coaching Director Of Rs 1.89 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 04, 2026 08:59 IST

An IAS coaching director was robbed of Rs 1.89 crore at gunpoint in Bhopal by a former student and his associates, who held her captive and organised a religious recital to mask her cries for help.

Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • IAS coaching director Shubhra Ranjan was allegedly robbed of Rs 1.89 crore in Bhopal.
  • The main conspirator is identified as Priyank Sharma, a former student of the victim's IAS coaching institute.
  • The accused held the director hostage and forced her to transfer money into various bank accounts.
  • To cover up the victim's cries for help, the accused organised a religious recital at the premises.
  • Six persons have been arrested in connection with the IAS coaching director robbery case, and police are investigating further.

A woman director of an IAS coaching institute has allegedly been robbed of Rs 1.89 crore by a former student and his associates at gunpoint after being held captive at a house in Bhopal, police said.

To cover up the victim's cries for help, the accused organised a religious recital at the premises, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

 

Details of the IAS Coaching Robbery

Six persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The accused lured Shubhra Ranjan, director of a Delhi-based IAS coaching academy, to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on April 29 under the pretext of opening a new centre and organising a seminar.

"They invited her to a rented house, where she was held hostage by armed accomplices and forced to transfer Rs 1.89 crore into various bank accounts under threat to her life. To ensure the victim's cries for help went unheard, the accused organised a Sundarkand recital in the premises," the statement said.

Investigation and Arrests in the IAS Coaching Heist

According to the police, the main conspirator has been identified as Priyank Sharma, a former student of the victim's institute, while the other accused are from Datia and Rewa.

After Ranjan approached the police on April 30, her bank account was frozen as part of efforts to retrieve the money.

Accused Sharma got admitted to AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday, citing illness to evade arrest, the police said.

"Sharma was apprehended from the hospital, where his mother and wife created a ruckus. A police team under Commissioner Sanjay Kumar and Additional Commissioner Monica Shukla arrested the accused from multiple locations using technical evidence. The pistol used in the crime and other materials have been recovered," the release said.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Malviya, Deepak Bhagat, Vikas alias Vicky Dahiya, Kunal Yadav and Pankaj Ahirwar. One person is on the run, while the role of another is being probed, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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