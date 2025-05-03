Rape of Bhopal college students: Main accused shot

The main accused, arrested for the rape and blackmailing of some girl students of a college in Bhopal, was shot and injured after he allegedly tried to escape custody by snatching a policeman's pistol, an official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The accused in multiple cases of rape and blackmail of college students, is escorted by police after being produced before the district court, in Bhopal on April 29, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred near the Madhya Pradesh capital on Friday night when the accused was being taken to a crime scene for evidence collection, the official said.

Five accused have been arrested so far for allegedly raping girl students by hiding their identities and blackmailing them by making videos.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Shukla said the main accused, Farhan Ali, had stated that he had stayed in a room in Bilkisganj with another accused, identified as Abrar.

She said personnel from the Ashoka Garden police station were taking Farhan to Bilquisganj to collect evidence on Friday night.

When they reached Sarwar village under the Ratibad police station area, the accused said he wanted to attend a nature's call, and the police vehicle was stopped, the official said.

She said Farhan allegedly tried to snatch a pistol from a sub-inspector, and a shot got fired from the weapon during the scuffle.

The accused sustained injury to his leg and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, Shukla said.

The DCP said a case was registered against Farhan Ali and other accused at Ashoka Garden police station under sections 64 (rape), 61 (gang-rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Information and Technology Act and Freedom of Religion Act.

Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Hemant Shrivastava said Farhan was being taken to Bilkisganj in search of another accused, Abrar, and to collect evidence.

Farhan tried to escape from custody by snatching the pistol, he said, adding that two cops also sustained injuries in the incident.

On April 25, the city police registered a case after three girl students of a private college alleged that they were raped and blackmailed with objectionable videos. Later, one more girl filed a complaint.

According to officials, the complainants claimed that the accused raped them after hiding their identities and blackmailed them with videos.

On Friday evening, the Hindu outfits staged a protest at 26 places in Bhopal, terming it a serious incident of "love jihad".

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the state government will not tolerate 'jihad or love jihad' in the state, and the criminals will not be spared.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by retired IPS officer and former Jharkhand Director General of Police Nirmal Kaur.