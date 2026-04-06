HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Trophies Stolen from Madhya Pradesh Minister's Storeroom

Trophies Stolen from Madhya Pradesh Minister's Storeroom

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 20:27 IST

x

A storeroom at Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang's Bhopal residence was burgled, resulting in the theft of trophies and mementos, raising security concerns in the high-security area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A storeroom at Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang's Bhopal bungalow was burgled.
  • Thieves stole trophies, mementos, and shields from the storeroom.
  • The burglary occurred in a high-security zone with constant police patrolling.
  • Police are investigating the theft, checking CCTV footage for leads.

A storeroom behind the official bungalow of Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang in Bhopal was burgled, with unidentified thieves stealing trophies, mementos and shields gifted to him at various earlier programmes, police said on Monday.

TT Nagar police station house officer Gaurav Dohan told PTI the incident took place in the intervening night of April 2 and 3, after which the minister lodged a complaint.

 

"The thieves took away five shields from the bungalow located on Link Road number 1. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked. Since the storeroom was outside the bungalow compound, it was not covered by CCTV cameras," Dohan said.

Sources said the stolen items include trophies, mementos and shields.

Sarang could not be contacted for comments.

Security Concerns

Incidentally, the theft has occurred in a high security zone, which has 24/7 patrolling by MP police personnel.

Sarang's immediate neighbour is an additional director general of police rank officer, while right across the road is the bungalow of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Massive fire breaks out in MP govt building in Bhopal, no casualties
Massive fire breaks out in MP govt building in Bhopal, no casualties
Burglars break into Delhi jewelry shop, flee with ornaments worth Rs 20 cr
Burglars break into Delhi jewelry shop, flee with ornaments worth Rs 20 cr
Bhopal gang rape case: 5 cops suspended, senior officer transferred
Bhopal gang rape case: 5 cops suspended, senior officer transferred
Martyr's mother accuses cops of seeking bribe to find stolen medals
Martyr's mother accuses cops of seeking bribe to find stolen medals
BJP MP 'locked' inside UP stadium over reward money
BJP MP 'locked' inside UP stadium over reward money

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 2

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 3

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

VIDEOS

WATCH: Panic in Israel as Sirens Warn of Incoming Iranian Missiles0:47

WATCH: Panic in Israel as Sirens Warn of Incoming Iranian...

Salman Khan Spotted Looking Dashing as Ever0:52

Salman Khan Spotted Looking Dashing as Ever

Iran's 'Big Warning' over Strait of Hormuz shocks the world2:23

Iran's 'Big Warning' over Strait of Hormuz shocks the world

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO