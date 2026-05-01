Nine Arrested In Delhi Coaching Scam: What We Know

Nine individuals have been arrested in Delhi for their alleged involvement in a Rs 37.20 crore scam related to government-funded coaching institutes, raising concerns about corruption in educational schemes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nine owners and associates of coaching institutes have been arrested in connection with a Rs 37.20 crore scam.

The scam involves alleged irregularities in the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana' scheme.

The scheme aimed to provide free coaching to students from Scheduled Caste (SC) category for competitive exams, later expanded to include other categories.

Investigations revealed violations of scheme guidelines, including duplicate student entries and diversion of funds.

The arrested individuals have been sent to 14-day judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested nine owners, directors and associates of coaching institutes in connection with an alleged Rs 37.20-crore scam linked to a Delhi government scheme, an official said on Friday.

A case was registered in 2025 on a complaint by the Department for the Welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs, which alleged large-scale irregularities by empanelled coaching institutes in claiming funds from the exchequer under the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana' in 2018-19.

Details of the Jai Bhim Coaching Scheme

According to the ACB, the scheme was launched in 2017 to provide free coaching to students from Scheduled Caste (SC) category for competitive examinations, with an initial notification issued on January 9, 2018.

Eight institutes were empanelled in the first phase, enrolling around 5,000 students. The coaching fee and student stipend were to be routed through these institutes.

In 2019-20, the scheme was expanded to include Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, and 38 additional institutes were empanelled.

Across both phases, nearly 22,000 students were enrolled.

Investigation Uncovers Widespread Irregularities

"Investigation has revealed that these institutes collectively obtained around Rs 37.20 crore under the scheme," the statement said.

Probe findings indicate multiple violations of scheme guidelines. It was mandatory for institutes to maintain separate bank accounts for the scheme funds, but this mandate was allegedly flouted.

Investigators also found that student lists submitted by institutes contained duplicate entries, with several names appearing across multiple institutes to inflate claims.

A large number of students were examined during the investigation. Many stated they had not enrolled in more than one institute, suggesting that forged admission records were created to siphon funds. The ACB said regulatory checks by concerned department officials were found to be inadequate.

Stipends and Further Violations

The probe also revealed that in several instances, stipends meant for students were not disbursed. Some institutes allegedly diverted enrolled students to local tuition centres for coaching, in violation of empanelment conditions. Owners and operators of such centres were questioned but failed to provide satisfactory explanations, the ACB said.

In some cases, institutes reportedly transferred stipend amounts to students' accounts only after the case was registered.

The nine accused were arrested on April 29 and have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to identify additional beneficiaries and establish the full extent of the alleged fraud.