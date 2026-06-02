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Home  » News » IAF, DRDO conducts flight-tests of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile

IAF, DRDO conducts flight-tests of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 22:55 IST

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The ministry said the tests were conducted 'under extreme release conditions' with critical trajectory establishing the capability of all subsystems.

IMAGE: DRDO and the Indian Air Force conduct the successful flight-tests of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from an airborne platform, June 2, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy DRDO on X

Key Points

  • The RudraM-II missile accurately hit a predefined target during the flight tests, meeting all test objectives.
  • The missile tests were conducted under extreme release conditions, demonstrating the capability of all subsystems.
  • The RudraM-II missile has a range of around 350 kms, enhancing India's air-to-surface strike capabilities.
  • The successful tests contribute to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in advanced weapon systems.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Air Force have conducted the successful flight-tests of RudraM-II air-to-surface missiles from an airborne platform, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The missiles, after release, were guided to a predefined target with pin-point accuracy, it said, adding all the test objectives were "fully" met.

 

The ministry said the tests were conducted "under extreme release conditions" with critical trajectory establishing the capability of all subsystems.

The range of the missile is around 350 kms.

"The missiles after release were guided to a predefined target with pin-point accuracy. All the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the flight data captured by various range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur," the ministry said in a statement.

RudraM-II has been indigenously developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad as the nodal DRDO laboratory in collaboration with other sister labs such as Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment and ITR.

Along with the Development cum Production Partners (DcPPs), agencies like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness, Missile System Quality Assurance Agency and several industries have contributed significantly towards achieving this goal, the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the effort of DRDO, Indian Air Force, concerned defence public sector undertakings and the industries for the successful flight-tests of the missile.

He said that the tests have demonstrated the growing maturity of indigenous defence technologies, contributing significantly to Aatmanirbharta in advance weapon systems.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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