Enemies Beware! India's Missile Power Gets A Boost

Three milestones in three days signal India's growing mastery in next-generation strategic technologies spanning nuclear deterrence, hypersonic propulsion and precision stand-off strike capability.

IMAGE: The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully test-fired the advanced Agni missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) system from the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, May 9, 2026. Photograph: @DRDO_India X/ANI Photo

Key Points DRDO successfully validated MIRV, scramjet combustor and Tara glide weapon technologies within three consecutive days.

The advanced Agni missile trial demonstrated multiple independently targeted warheads against geographically dispersed strategic targets.

Tara glide weapon system enables conversion of unguided warheads into long-range precision-guided strike weapons.

India achieved sustained supersonic combustion for over 1,200 seconds during the scramjet combustor ground test.

Defence experts said MIRV, MaRV and hypersonic propulsion significantly strengthen India's evolving strategic deterrence architecture.

In a triple triumph for India, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully validated three complex strategic technologies.

DRDO conducted successful trials of an advanced variant of the Agni missile equipped with multiple independently targeted re-entry vehicle (MIRV) capability, test of a scramjet combustor critical for future hypersonic missile systems and maiden trial of the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (Tara) glide weapon system.

Three milestones in three days signal India's growing mastery in next-generation strategic technologies spanning nuclear deterrence, hypersonic propulsion and precision stand-off strike capability.

The validation of MIRV technology has added a new dimension to the country's strategic deterrence capability at a time when Asia is witnessing one of its most volatile security environments in decades.

It all started with the first flight test of the Tara glide weapon system on May 7.

The success of the Tara system -- India's first indigenous modular glide weapon, capable of transforming conventional unguided warheads into long-range precision-guided weapons -- marked a significant shift in the country's military doctrine towards standoff precision warfare.

DRDO Validates MIRV Capability

The DRDO on May 8 test-fired an advanced variant of India's most potent Agni missile equipped with an MIRV system from a defence facility off the Odisha coast.

This was huge as the trial demonstrated the operational maturation of technologies first put to test under 'Mission Divyastra' in March 2024 when India announced its first successful MIRV flight on the Agni-V platform.

"The advanced version of Agni is nothing but Agni-VI, which will have an operational range of over 10,000 km. But the missile was flight-tested in a depressed trajectory for a reduced range of around 3,500 km. It carried multiple payloads directed towards different targets spread across a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean region, validating one of the most complex strategic technologies in modern missile warfare," sources told Business Standard.

Although DRDO did not confirm that the missile was Agni-VI, India's longest-range inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), the ministry of defence said in a statement that India once again demonstrated the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system with this successful trial.

IMAGE: DRDO and the IndiaN Air Force successfully conduct the maiden flight trial of the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon off the coast in Odisha, May 7, 2026. Photograph: @DRDO_India/ANI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, the Indian Army and industry partners for the successful flight-test of advanced Agni with MIRV technology.

'This will add an incredible capability to the country's defence preparedness against growing threat perceptions,' Singh said.

Completing the trilogy was the successful test of a scramjet combustor at the Hyderabad-based Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) on May 9 when India clocked another major milestone in hypersonic propulsion.

This second extensive long-duration ground test of an actively cooled full-scale scramjet combustor was a major technological breakthrough in the country's quest for next-generation hypersonic missile systems.

The test, carried out at DRDL's state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) facility, achieved an uninterrupted run time of more than 1,200 seconds, demonstrating sustained supersonic combustion under extreme thermal and aerodynamic conditions.

The successful trial validates critical propulsion technologies required for long-range hypersonic cruise missiles and reusable high-speed aerospace platforms.

Since the advanced scramjet combustor is a critical building block for hypersonic cruise missiles capable of travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, the successful ground-based demonstration of sustained combustion is a crucial step toward indigenous hypersonic weapon capability, an area currently dominated by only a handful of global powers including the United States, Russia and China.

According to defence experts, mastering MIRV, maneuverable re-entry vehicle (MaRV) and scramjet propulsion could eventually allow India to field missiles capable of extreme speed, unpredictable manoeuvrability and reduced interception vulnerability.

With the Indo-Pacific emerging as a theatre of great-power competition, India's demonstration of these capabilities sends a calibrated message that its deterrence architecture is evolving across multiple domains -- ballistic, hypersonic and precision conventional strike.

Ravi Kumar Gupta, former director of public interface at DRDO, said India has now mastered both the MaRV and MIRV technologies, which are significant achievements.

These technologies add great power to a long-range missile, making it almost undetectable.

In the re-entry phase, the warheads change direction and hit targets hundreds of kilometers away, he said.

"The time has come that we must be prepared to use the Agni series of missiles as tactical weapons. The tactical battlefield was within 100 km, 50 years back," Gupta added.

"Now, the tactical battlefield extends to more than 1,000 or maybe 2,000 km. We must have that kind of a reach with tactical weapons."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff