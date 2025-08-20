HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India test-fires Agni-5, missile capable of hitting 5,000 km targets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 20, 2025 21:16 IST

In a demonstration of its strategic military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile that has a range of up to 5,000 km.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The defence ministry said the test-firing of the missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur validated all operational and technical parameters.

The Agni-5 missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

 

The test-firing of the strategic asset came around three-and-half months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"Intermediate range ballistic missile 'Agni 5' was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20," the defence ministry said in a brief statement.

"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said.

India test-fired Agni-5 missile in March last year as well.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.

Last month, India successfully test-fired nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kms and it is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kgs. It can carry both conventional as well as nuclear warheads.

The Agni- 1 missile has a range of 700-?900 kms and it can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.

Both Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles have been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence.

In July, India also test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile 'Pralay' which is capable of carrying conventional warheads.

'Pralay' is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
