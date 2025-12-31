HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DRDO tests 150-500 km range Pralay missiles, induction next

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 31, 2025 20:20 IST

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha, paving way for its induction into the military.

IMAGE: Salvo launch of two Pralay Missiles in quick succession from the same launcher being successfully conducted from ITR, Chandipur, Odisha, December 31, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Pralay is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. It is capable of carrying multiple conventional warheads and has a range of 150 to 500 kms.

It is an indigenously developed weapon system featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

 

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. 

"The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors," the defence ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, the defence public sector undertakings and the industry on the successful launch of the missiles.

The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile, he said.

Samir V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and DRDO Chairman, too congratulated the DRDO teams involved in the successful flight-tests of the missile and stated that the achievement indicates imminent readiness of induction of the system with the users.

The missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories including Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory.

