Rediff.com  » News » IAF Celebrates 91st Birthday!

IAF Celebrates 91st Birthday!

By REDIFF NEWS
October 09, 2023 09:03 IST
Glimpses of the Indian Air Force's 91st Air Force Day celebrations at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj, October 8, 2023.

 

IMAGE: The IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team displays its amazing skills, here and below. All photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III flying with the Surya Kiran team.

 

IMAGE: IAF helicopters display their skills, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The IAF's Flight Refueling Aircraft.

 

IMAGE: Paratroopers in action, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: The IAF's Boeing CH-47 Chinook.

 

IMAGE: IAF personnel march while holding the new IAF ensign unveiled by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari inspects the parade.

 

IMAGE: The IAF's Garud commandos march in the parade.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
