IAF Celebrates 91st Birthday!

Glimpses of the Indian Air Force's 91st Air Force Day celebrations at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj, October 8, 2023.

IMAGE: The IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team displays its amazing skills, here and below. All photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III flying with the Surya Kiran team.

IMAGE: IAF helicopters display their skills, here and below.

IMAGE: The IAF's Flight Refueling Aircraft.

IMAGE: Paratroopers in action, here and below.

IMAGE: The IAF's Boeing CH-47 Chinook.

IMAGE: IAF personnel march while holding the new IAF ensign unveiled by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari inspects the parade.

IMAGE: The IAF's Garud commandos march in the parade.

