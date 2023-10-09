IAF Celebrates 91st Birthday!

Glimpses of the Indian Air Force's 91st Air Force Day celebrations at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj, October 8, 2023.
IMAGE: The IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team displays its amazing skills, here and below. All photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
IMAGE: The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III flying with the Surya Kiran team.
IMAGE: IAF helicopters display their skills, here and below.
IMAGE: The IAF's Flight Refueling Aircraft.
IMAGE: Paratroopers in action, here and below.
IMAGE: The IAF's Boeing CH-47 Chinook.
IMAGE: IAF personnel march while holding the new IAF ensign unveiled by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.
IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari inspects the parade.
IMAGE: The IAF's Garud commandos march in the parade.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com