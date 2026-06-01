I will likely be arrested at Delhi airport: Cockroach Janta Party founder

Activist Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, anticipates potential arrest upon his return to India as he plans to protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged flaws in the Indian education system.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. Photograph: Courtesy, @abhijeet_dipke/X

Key Points Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, fears arrest upon returning to India.

Dipke is protesting against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues with NEET, CBSE, and CUET examinations.

The Cockroach Janta Party aims to reshape political discourse and focus on youth concerns.

Dipke plans a peaceful protest demanding accountability and the resignation of the education minister.

The movement was born out of frustration among young Indians over unemployment, inflation, and education sector developments.

Approximately two weeks after launching his Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which quickly took social media by storm, founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is scheduled to return to India this week, expressed concerns about a potential arrest upon his arrival.

Despite this apprehension, he remains committed to pursuing a peaceful movement aimed at seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged shortcomings in the Indian education system.

Activist's Unexpected Political Journey

Just two weeks ago, Dipke was actively searching for jobs after completing a master's degree in public relations in Boston, and he had not anticipated the overwhelming response his satirical political initiative would generate.

Dipke mentioned that the visibility achieved by CJP garnered him several attractive job offers from multinational corporations in the US and Europe, which he declined in favour of returning to India to advance the movement.

"Two weeks back, I was applying for jobs," Dipke said in an interview with PTI on Monday, describing the past fortnight as a "rollercoaster ride".

He acknowledged that his family had expressed concern and had received threats, but he is mentally prepared for the possibility of detention.

"I will most likely be arrested at the airport," he stated, adding that he believes his planned protest is protected under the constitutional guarantees of free expression and peaceful assembly.

Demanding Accountability in Education

Dipke's immediate objective is to demand accountability and call for Pradhan's resignation, highlighting issues related to NEET, CBSE, and CUET examinations, which he claims have adversely affected millions of students.

"We will keep asking for the resignation, and we won't stop until he resigns," he said, arguing that the education minister should take "moral responsibility".

While CJP's swift growth has sparked speculation regarding its political future, Dipke remarked that it is too early to consider transforming it into a registered political party.

"It would be too early to say anything on that," he said when asked if CJP could eventually seek registration with the Election Commission.

For the time being, he characterised CJP as a "political youth movement" focused on reshaping political discourse and centring the aspirations and concerns of young individuals in politics.

Addressing Youth Frustrations

The movement, Dipke said, was born out of growing frustration among young Indians over unemployment, inflation and developments in the education sector.

"I wouldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams that something like this could happen," he said.

According to Dipke, the support for a platform that started as satire reflects a deepening disillusionment with the current political landscape. "It's the failure of the political ecosystem to cater to the aspirations, needs, concerns, and hopes of the youth," he explained.

He posited that young people are increasingly dissatisfied not only with mainstream politics but also with established institutions.

"Yes, they are tired of the mainstream politics. They are tired of the mainstream media," he asserted, claiming that student-related issues are often overlooked.

Maintaining Independence and Future Plans

Dipke affirmed that the movement intends to remain independent, despite some expressions of support from political figures.

"No opposition leader has personally contacted me," he said, adding that "the youth wants to keep this movement pretty much independent." However, he mentioned that political parties could extend support to the movement.

Regarding his plans for the movement's future, he stated that organisers would consult supporters and registered members for suggestions and input after his return to India. "We will take their suggestions on how to advance this movement," he said.

'AAP is my past, this is my present'

Dipke also addressed questions about his previous association with the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that he had worked with them from 2020 to 2023 but emphasised that the current movement is independent. "That is my past, and now this movement is entirely independent," he said.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Dipke said dissatisfaction with the status quo had drawn him towards activism. "I thought that maybe we need to actively participate and that is the only way to change things for the better," he said.

Asked where he sees CJP six months from now, Dipke said events had unfolded too quickly for long-term predictions. "Fifteen days ago we wouldn't have imagined this. We are taking it one step at a time," he stated.

Dipke announced that he would return to India on June 6 to initiate a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related issues. He also encouraged CJP supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on June 6.