Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India, stage protest agsinst education minister

The Cockroach Janta Party is set to stage a protest in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related failures.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India. Photograph: @abhijeet_dipke/X

Key Points Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, will return to India to protest.

The protest aims to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest is in response to examination-related lapses and controversies.

Dipke is calling on supporters and students to join the peaceful protest in Delhi.

The Cockroach Janta Party seeks accountability from the government regarding exam disruptions.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said he would return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

Protest Details and Demands

In a video released on Instagram, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi.

"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said.

Dipke urged supporters to join him at the airport on June 6.

"I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.

Accountability for Exam Disruptions

In the video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious and demanded accountability from the government.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its formation and has been subscribed to by several public figures.