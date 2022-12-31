News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » I consider BJP as my 'guru', says Rahul Gandhi

I consider BJP as my 'guru', says Rahul Gandhi

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 31, 2022 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his "guru" (teacher) as the BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him "what should never be done".

Addressing a press conference, the Wayanad MP said, "I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done."

While talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered New Delhi on December 24 before taking a nine-day break, he said, "When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we understood that this yatra has a voice & feelings."

 

"The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want "Mohabbat ka Hindustan"," he said in an open invite to the other parties of the opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Rahul Gandhi opens up mind on his ideal life partner
Rahul Gandhi opens up mind on his ideal life partner
When Rahul Teased His Mum...
When Rahul Teased His Mum...
Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video triggers war of words
Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video triggers war of words
Change Of Guard At Banks, LIC In 2023
Change Of Guard At Banks, LIC In 2023
Watched These Amazing 2022 Movies?
Watched These Amazing 2022 Movies?
PHOTOS: Kolkata celebrates the life of 'King Pele'
PHOTOS: Kolkata celebrates the life of 'King Pele'
Why Govt Must Worry About Fiscal Deficit
Why Govt Must Worry About Fiscal Deficit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'What Rahul Gandhi says today, Modi does tomorrow'

'What Rahul Gandhi says today, Modi does tomorrow'

Rahul Gandhi on wearing T-shirt in Delhi's biting cold

Rahul Gandhi on wearing T-shirt in Delhi's biting cold

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances