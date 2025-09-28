HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
I am in unbearable pain: Vijay's 1st reaction on stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 28, 2025 10:38 IST

Hours after a stampede left 36 persons, including children, dead in his party rally in Karur, TVK founder and actor Vijay on Saturday said he was in "unbearable pain" following the incident.

IMAGE: TVK chief and actor Vijay greets gathering before stampede during a public event in Karur. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.

"My heart has broken, I am in unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief, " he said.

 

The actor added he prayed for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals.

He extended his sympathies to the families of "my dear brothers and sisters killed in Karur."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
