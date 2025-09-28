HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Never has such a large number...: Stalin on Kurur stampede

Never has such a large number...: Stalin on Kurur stampede

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 28, 2025 09:43 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party in the "history of our state" as 38 people died in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin the injured in the Karur stampede, at the government Medical College and Hospital, Karur. Photograph: @mkstalin/X

"I am standing here with deep sorrow. I am unable to describe the horrific accident that took place in Karur. Yesterday, around 7:45 pm, while I was in Chennai speaking with officials, I received the news that such an incident had occurred. As soon as I received the information, I called former Minister Senthil Balaji, asked him to inquire, and instructed him to go to the hospital. When I heard the news about the death toll, I instructed the nearby ministers to go to Karur," Stalin told reporters after visiting injured persons.

CM Stalin assured that such a tragedy "should never happen" in the future either.

 

"In the history of our state, never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party, and such a tragedy should never happen in the future either," Stalin said.

"Currently, 51 people are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. With a heavy heart, I pay homage to those who have lost their lives. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to those who were injured. I have ordered the formation of an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge," he added.

Stalin, however, refrained from making any political statements and vowed that strict action would be taken once the "truth is revealed" behind the incident.

"The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed through the inquiry commission, strict action will definitely be taken," he said.

