Stampede at Vijay's rally: MHA seeks report from TN govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read
September 27, 2025 23:10 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to take stock of the situation following a stampede in Karur and assured them of all possible central assistance to deal with the situation, sources said.

IMAGE: A large crowd gathers at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur. Photograph: ANI on X

The Union home ministry also sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the incident, sources said.

At least 36 people have died in the stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally at Karur.

 

In its communication to the Tamil Nadu government, the home ministry asked it to provide details about the situation leading to the stampede and what steps have been taken for the rescue and treatment of the victims, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, while Shah expressed 'deep pain' over the loss of lives in the incident.

