HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 29 killed in stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur

29 killed in stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 27, 2025 22:41 IST

x

Twenty-nine people died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

IMAGE: A large number of people gathered at the rally of Vijay's TVK in Karur. Photograph: ANI on X

According to him, 29 persons were brought dead and over 45 are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the chief minister convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation.

Modi, condoling the deaths, said: 'The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.'

 

 

According to officials, at least 30 people fainted while Vijay was actually addressing the rally and were rushed in ambulances to hospitals.

"Information from Karur is worrisome," Chief Minister M K Stalin said after the hospitalisation of several people.

Even as Vijay was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, he halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling down.

Many who fainted were waiting for hours together to see Vijay, and it included children.

Vijay himself requested a way for the ambulance and he threw water bottles from atop his campaign vehicle and also announced that a child had gone missing.

He also urged police to come forward to help.

While those who fainted were rushed to hospitals, Vijay continued his speech. However, he ended it soon after sensing an abnormal situation at a section of the pretty huge gathering.

The CM said he has instructed Ministers Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the affected people.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

HC issues notice to Vijay over TVK party flag dispute
HC issues notice to Vijay over TVK party flag dispute
TVK chief Vijay targets Stalin, vows to end family rule
TVK chief Vijay targets Stalin, vows to end family rule
Vijay Or EPS: Who Will Fill Anti-DMK Space?
Vijay Or EPS: Who Will Fill Anti-DMK Space?
Wanted: A Safe Seat For Superstar Vijay
Wanted: A Safe Seat For Superstar Vijay
Vijay's Political Ambitions Need Tough Resolve
Vijay's Political Ambitions Need Tough Resolve

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

Avneet Kaur's Killer Look at the Airport!0:53

Avneet Kaur's Killer Look at the Airport!

Railway Minister inspects Bullet Train work4:33

Railway Minister inspects Bullet Train work

PM Modi's Touching Interaction with Odisha Beneficiary Wins the Internet0:44

PM Modi's Touching Interaction with Odisha Beneficiary...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV