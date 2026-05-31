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Home  » News » Hyderabad Land Scam: More Arrests Made

Hyderabad Land Scam: More Arrests Made

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 31, 2026 18:46 IST

Hyderabad police have made further arrests in a land encroachment case, exposing a sophisticated fraud involving fake government orders and significant financial transactions.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Two more individuals arrested in Hyderabad for alleged land encroachment using fake government orders.
  • The accused allegedly cheated people with promises of government jobs and engaged in land-related frauds.
  • The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving financial transactions of approximately Rs 12 crore.
  • Accused fabricated fake GOs and forged signatures of senior government officials to acquire government lands.
  • Police are continuing the investigation to arrest remaining suspects and uncover further financial transactions.

Two more persons were arrested in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly attempting to encroach on valuable government land in Gandipet here by creating fake government orders, police said on Sunday.

Three persons were recently arrested in the case registered at Narsingi Police Station. Subsequently, V Radhakrishna (53) and his driver (34) were arrested, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

 

Accused Cheated Many With False Promises

Radhakrishna allegedly cheated many people by promising government jobs and as a result, several criminal cases relating to cheating, forgery and breach of trust were registered against him, police said.

With the intention of earning more money, he shifted towards large-scale land-related frauds. In this process, it is revealed that he developed contacts with persons claiming rights over government land in Gandipet and planned to illegally earn huge amounts through that land, police said.

Involvement Of Political Leader Revealed

During the investigation, it was revealed that even though the accused knew that the land was government land and there were no lawful ownership rights over it, he falsely assured an Andhra Pradesh-based political leader (former YSRCP MLA) and his brother, who intended to purchase the land, that regularisation, succession and other government approvals could be obtained.

In this process, Radhakrishna, along with another accused, assured that they would prepare documents granting legal rights over the land and collected huge sums of money, police said.

Fake Government Orders Fabricated

Later, even though it became known that obtaining actual government permissions was not possible, Radhakrishna, with the assistance of one advocate, fabricated fake GOs, created false Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) proceedings, fake NOCs, official letters and other government documents, police said.

"It was identified that in these documents, names and signatures of senior government officials were forged and they were designed to appear as genuine government orders," police said.

Financial Transactions Under Scrutiny

Investigation further revealed that as part of this conspiracy, financial transactions of approximately Rs 12 crore took place between the politician and persons related to the land transaction.

After the case was registered, the accused tried to evade arrest by police, and his driver assisted him by hiding documents, helping in communication, and informing him about police movements, thereby supporting him.

Narsingi Police, with technical evidence and reliable information, arrested Radhakrishna and his driver and collected crucial evidence related to this conspiracy, police added.

Police further said this case has brought to light a systematic conspiracy using fake Government Orders (GOs), false official records and fraudulent methods to illegally acquire government lands.

Investigation is continuing to arrest the remaining absconding accused, to unearth complete financial transactions, and to take legal action against everyone involved in the conspiracy, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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