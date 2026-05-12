Hyderabad: Nine Arrested For Cattle Transporter Assault

Nine individuals have been arrested in Hyderabad following an assault on cattle transporters and police officers, sparked by suspicions of illegal cattle slaughter, prompting a police investigation and judicial custody for the accused.

Key Points Nine people were arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly assaulting cattle transporters and police.

The incident occurred after the group unlawfully stopped a vehicle carrying oxen.

The mob suspected the animals were being transported for slaughter.

Police officers were injured when the group pelted stones at the vehicle and police party.

The arrested individuals have been sent to judicial custody, and police are searching for the remaining suspects.

Nine people were arrested here for allegedly assaulting and injuring cattle transporters and police personnel after "unlawfully" stopping a vehicle carrying oxen, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Cattle Transporter Assault Incident

The incident happened on the intervening night between May 11 and 12 at the Kothapet crossroad. Some persons stopped the vehicle, which was carrying eight bulls with their owners, and the animals were going for a film shooting at Purani Haveli, a release from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said.

The mob created a nuisance on suspicion that the animals were being taken for slaughter and wrongfully restrained the vehicle occupants, abused and assaulted them and attacked the police personnel who reached the spot after receiving the information, it said.

Police Intervention and Subsequent Attack

Subsequently, when the police personnel were shifting the vehicle along with bulls in order to drop it at a goshala for safe custody, some of the group members followed on two-wheelers and overtook the vehicle and stopped it on the road.

They then pelted stones at the vehicle and police party, causing severe injuries to police personnel, including an Inspector of Police. The vehicle was also damaged.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Police brought the situation under control and registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS against those involved in the incident.

Police later apprehended nine accused persons and produced them before a city court, which sent them for judicial custody.

Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the rest of the accused, police added.