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Dowry Death Case: Husband Surrenders In Jabalpur Court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 19:24 IST

Samarth Singh, accused in the alleged dowry death case of his wife Twisha Sharma, has surrendered to police in Jabalpur, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Samarth Singh, accused in the dowry death of Twisha Sharma, surrendered to Jabalpur police.
  • Singh, a lawyer, surrendered after withdrawing his pre-arrest bail application.
  • An FIR was registered against Singh and his mother following Twisha Sharma's death on May 12.
  • Twisha Sharma's family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.
  • Police had announced a reward for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest in the dowry death case.

Jabalpur police on Friday took into their custody Samarth Singh, an accused in the alleged dowry death case of his wife Twisha Sharma, after he reached the district court here to surrender, his lawyer said.

Accused in Dowry Death Case Taken Into Custody

He was taken to the nearby Omti police station and would be handed over to Bhopal police, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav said.

 

Samarth Singh reached the district court in the evening with the intention of surrendering after withdrawing his pre-arrest bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, was evading arrest since an FIR was registered against him and his mother, former district judge Giribala Singh, following Twisha Sharma's death on May 12.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Members of Twisha's family and their lawyers were also present outside the court.

Model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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