Headless Body Discovered in Palghar: Police Seek Identification

Police in Palghar, Maharashtra, are investigating the unsettling discovery of a headless body found in a mango orchard and are seeking public assistance to identify the victim and solve the crime.

Key Points A headless body of a man in his 30s was discovered in a mango orchard in Palghar, Maharashtra.

The victim was found wearing a white floral shirt and brown shorts, with identifying marks including a black thread on his left ankle and wrist.

A tattoo with the name 'Ashok Singh' was found on the deceased's right hand, potentially aiding in identification.

Palghar police have issued a public appeal for information to help identify the body and solve the crime.

The headless body of a man was found stuffed in a plastic sack and dumped in a mango orchard in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, with the police issuing a public appeal to ascertain his identity.

The body of a man in his early to mid-30s was found in an orchard in the Pelhar area around 9.35 am, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Unit-IV of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said.

"The victim was wearing a white shirt with a flower pattern and brown shorts. The body also had a black thread tied around the left ankle and left wrist," the official stated.

A tattoo featuring the name 'Ashok Singh' was found on the deceased's right hand, he added.

Police Appeal for Information

The police have issued an appeal, urging the public to contact the Pelhar police station in Palghar district if they have information regarding anyone matching the deceased man's description.