Arunachal Official Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances

An Arunachal Pradesh government official was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a bus stop shed along the Chimpu-Hollongi on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chungma Bagang, a resident of Doripu Bagang in East Kameng district, who was serving as an upper division clerk (UDC) in the Sagalee PWD division.

According to police sources, the body was discovered around 8 am by passers-by at the bus stop.

The victim was found with his neck tied to the structure, while both his hands and legs were bound, raising suspicion over the circumstances surrounding the death. The matter was immediately reported to Chimpu police.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's son, Atung Bagang, Chimpu police station registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In the FIR, the complainant stated that his father had called him on March 1 around 7.04 pm, asking him to pick up his car parked near RK Mission in Chimpu, as he lives nearby.

During the call, Chungma Bagang reportedly mentioned plans to travel to Assam with a friend but did not disclose details of the companion or travel arrangements.

Investigation Underway

Sources said police have constituted four investigation teams and are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations while recording statements of family members and other persons acquainted with the deceased to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The body has been taken to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.