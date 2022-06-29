News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear Shiv Sena's plea against floor test at 5 pm

SC to hear Shiv Sena's plea against floor test at 5 pm

Source: PTI
June 29, 2022 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take floor test in the assembly on Thursday.

IMAGE: Rebel Shiv Sene leader Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove its majority at 11 am on Thursday.

 

"We will keep at 5 pm. Please make sure that paper books are supplied by 3 pm to parties concerned," the bench said.

Singhvi said the floor test cannot include names which are "stigmatised".

Earlier, the apex court on June 27 had kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before the deputy speaker of the state assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Sena rebels spent their week at Guwahati hotel
How Sena rebels spent their week at Guwahati hotel
Return and talk to me, Uddhav tells rebel MLAs
Return and talk to me, Uddhav tells rebel MLAs
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Gorgeous Sara DARES you to look away
Gorgeous Sara DARES you to look away
India's active Covid cases reach near 1 lakh mark
India's active Covid cases reach near 1 lakh mark
How the numbers stack up in Maharashtra assembly
How the numbers stack up in Maharashtra assembly
India Fires Made In India Tank Missile
India Fires Made In India Tank Missile
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We will be in Mumbai in the next three days'

'We will be in Mumbai in the next three days'

Sena rebels likely to reach Goa ahead of floor test

Sena rebels likely to reach Goa ahead of floor test

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances