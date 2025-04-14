HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Tariff Trump Spent The Weekend

April 14, 2025

Soon after he got a clean bill of health (external link) at his first medical examination in his second term as POTUS on Saturday, April 12, 2025, Donald Trump flew to Florida for the weekend.

Instead of a round of golf at Mar A Lago, Trump headed to the Kaseya Center in Miami to watch the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There's nothing apparently that Trump likes better than see grown up men fighting; second, of course, to leaders of tariff-hit countries kissing his backside.

And guess who accompanied him to the mixed martial arts bouts? Elon Musk, of course! (Isn't Melania peeved about Elon's proximity to her husband? Or doesn't she care?)

 

IMAGE: Donald Trump, Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12, and Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, watch the Bryce Mitchell versus Jean Silva bout, here and below. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump and Musk at UFC 314. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn/Images/Reuters

 

Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump arrives ahead of UFC 314. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump arrived to an enthusiastic reception. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Musk and X Æ A-12alongside Trump and Dana White. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump has a word with Dana White. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump likes what he sees. Photographs: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Is he liking the fight? Or is he yelling at his president? Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

