Trump As Jabba The Hutt

IMAGE: A child observes a 'ninot' portraying Jabba the Hutt as a representation of US President Donald Trump.

Jabba the Hutt, a character from the Star Wars film series, is known as one of the most influential gangsters in the galaxy. All photographs: Eva Manez/Reuters

Glimpses from the traditional annual Fallas Festival in Valencia, Spain.

The Fallas ('torches') festival, held in March, is a tradition that involves building bonfires with old furniture to welcome the arrival of spring. It also aligns with St Joseph's Day, honouring the patron saint of carpenters.

Ninots are large, lifelike statues crafted from papier-mâché, cardboard, wood, or plaster, often portraying humorous, satirical scenes and contemporary events.

At midnight on March 19, these ninots are set ablaze in a grand spectacle known as La Cremà (the Burning).

IMAGE: 'Ninots', that will be burned, depict Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

IMAGE: A Fallas monument displays depictions of North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un, Putin and Trump with a missile on his figure.

IMAGE: A 'Ninot' depicts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the bottom.

IMAGE: 'Ninots' portray Trump and Putin in a scene reminiscent of a fairy tale.

IMAGE: A woman dressed in traditional fallera costume points to two 'ninots' depicting Trump and Elon Musk.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com