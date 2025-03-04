What's Trump Up To This Time?

IMAGE: Doesn't this float capture Donald Trump's braggadocio well? Photographs: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

The Rosenmontagszug, or the Rose Monday Parade, is the highlight of Düsseldorf's Carnival.

It is celebrated annually on the Monday before Ash Wednesday.

This year's Rose Monday Parade on March 3, 2025 attracted thousands of spectators to the streets of Düsseldorf.

IMAGE: A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly depicts Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

IMAGE: A float depicting Putin in jail.

IMAGE: A placard depicting Putin in jail.

IMAGE: A float depicting tech billionaire Elon Musk.

IMAGE: A float depicting Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

IMAGE: A float depicting Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany.

IMAGE: A float depicting Christian Democratic Union leader and Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz.

IMAGE: Carnival floats, here and below.

IMAGE: A float depicting God holding figures representing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Palestinian. The writing on the float reads 'And now finally looking for one ... political solution'.

IMAGE: People hold placards during the carnival parade.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com