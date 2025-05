On Saturday, May 24, 2025 Rahul Gandhi -- leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha -- arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to meet the victims of Pakistan's relentless shelling last fortnight.

This is Rahul's second visit to the Union Territory since the April 22 horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi meets students and families affected by the Pakistan shelling at the Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom, here and below.

IMAGE: Rahul offers obesiance at the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, here and below.

IMAGE: Rahul inspects Pakistan's shelling inflicted damage at the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, here and below.

IMAGE: Rahul meets the family of Vihaan Bhargav, who lost his life in the Pakistan shelling, here and below.

IMAGE: Rahul interacts with students affected by Pakistan's shelling, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff