How India Foiled Pak Threat To Golden Temple

The Indian Army demonstrated how India's air defence systems saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and other cities in Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks on May 8 and 9, 2025.

IMAGE: Army personnel during the demonstration, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Debris of Pakistan's PL-15 air-to-air missile that was intercepted and taken down by India's air defence system, here and below.

IMAGE: Fragments of Pakistan's HAFT 1, shrapnel, air launched ammunition, UAV/UCAV that were intercepted and taken down by India's air defence syster.

