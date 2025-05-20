HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How India Foiled Pak Threat To Golden Temple

How India Foiled Pak Threat To Golden Temple

May 20, 2025 11:51 IST

The Indian Army demonstrated how India's air defence systems saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and other cities in Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks on May 8 and 9, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel during the demonstration, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: Debris of Pakistan's PL-15 air-to-air missile that was intercepted and taken down by India's air defence system, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Fragments of Pakistan's HAFT 1, shrapnel, air launched ammunition, UAV/UCAV that were intercepted and taken down by India's air defence syster.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

