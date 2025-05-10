HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab

India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 10, 2025 16:35 IST

x

Indian Army's Air Defence units early Saturday morning shot down multiple Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan after they crossed the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, defence sources said.

IMAGE: Wrecked remains of Pakistan's Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drone found in Amritsar on May 10, 2025. Photographs: ANI Photo

The drones, identified as Byker YIHA III models, were launched around 5 am and were headed toward densely populated civilian areas, they said.

The Indian Army's Air Defence (AAD) system responded swiftly, detecting and destroying the drones within seconds of their entry into the Indian airspace, the sourdes added.

 

The drones were brought down using quick-reaction air defence guns deployed along the border. No casualties or damage to civilian property was reported, the sources said.

Initial findings suggest the drones were carrying high-explosive payloads designed to cause mass civilian harm. They described the attempted strike as a "fresh low" in Pakistan's continuing provocation.

The incident highlights the efficiency of India's multi-layered air-defence system, which combines ground-based radars, electro-optical sensors, and automated control systems for real-time threat response.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'
'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'
'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'People Of Poonch Are In Absolute Panic'
'People Of Poonch Are In Absolute Panic'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Memorable Kaifi Azmi Songs

webstory image 2

10 Stars Celebrating 1st Mother's Day

webstory image 3

Mother's Day Recipe: Chocolate Mousse

VIDEOS

Op Sindoor: Full PC: MEA, Indian Army, IAF hold joint briefing15:46

Op Sindoor: Full PC: MEA, Indian Army, IAF hold joint...

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army shares Video1:26

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army...

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni0:15

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD