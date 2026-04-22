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Home  » News » How Many Crorepatis Are Fighting Tamil Nadu Elections?

How Many Crorepatis Are Fighting Tamil Nadu Elections?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 13:46 IST

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The polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly's 234 seats will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026. 4,023 candidates are in the fray.

Tamil Nadu Elections

IMAGE: BJP leader Kuppusamy Annamalai campaigns in support of AIADMK candidate K R Jayaram from the Singanallur constituency in Coimbatore, April 21, 2026. Photograph: @annamalai_k/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • 981 crorepatis are in the fray.
  • 722 candidates have declared criminal cases.
  • Of the 4,023 candidates, 3,580 are male and 443 are female.

Crorepati Candidates

Tamil Nadu Elections Crorepati Candidates

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 3,992 candidates analysed from 4,023, 981 are crorepatis.

The maximum number (170) of crorepati candidates belong to the DMK followed by AIADMK's 160.

Criminal Candidates

Tamil Nadu Elections Criminal Candidates

When it comes to criminal records, 722 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 404 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The maximum number (118) of candidates with criminal records belong to the AIADMK while 92 belong to actor turned politician Vijay's TVK.

Candidates Profile

Tamil Nadu Elections Candidates Profile

Of the 4,023 candidates, 3,580 are male and 443 are female.

The maximum number (1260) candidates are from the 41 to 50 age group. 687 candidates are graduates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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