How Many Crorepatis Are Fighting Assam Elections?

722 candidates are in the fray for 126 seats.

IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit A Shah at an election rally at Palasbari in Kamrup, Assam, April 3, 2026. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Key Points 285 candidates are crorepatis

79 BJP candidates are crorepatis.

60 Congress candidates are crorepatis.

Polling for 126 seats for Assam Assembly will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026. 722 candidates are in the fray.

Crorepati Candidates

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 722 candidates analysed 285 are crorepatis.

The maximum number (79) candidates belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party followed by the Congress's 60.

Criminal Candidates

When it comes to criminal records, 102 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 82 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The maximum number (28) candidates belong to the Congress while 11 belong to the Maulana Badruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front.

Candidates Profile

Out of 722 candidates, 662 are male while 60 women are fighting the Assam polls.

The maximum number (229) candidates are from the 41 to 50 age group.

Two hundred and twelve candidates are graduates.

Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 8 seats in the 2021 assembly elections had a victory margin of less than 2%

Of this, the Barhampur seat was won by Jitu Goswami of the BJP defeating the Congress's Suresh Bora by 751 votes.

The Lakhimpur seat was won by the BJP's Manab Deka defeating Joy Prakash Das of the Congress by a margin of 1.49 per cent votes.

Factfile

25 million voters are eligible to vote in the elections.

Of this, 12.5 million are male while 12.5 million are female.

The Congress and BJP have fielded maximum (90) candidates each followed by the AIDUF (30).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff